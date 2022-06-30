This same footage was provided to the Arizona Attorney General BEFORE the 2020 General Election and he did nothing about it.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that San Luis residents Gary Snyder and David Lara busted a local ballot trafficking operation using undercover cameras, after observing these criminals operate in their community for 27 years. It was revealed to The Gateway Pundit that this evidence was delivered to Brnovich, who waited until December to file the first indictment against Alma Yadira Juarez, who later plead guilty and told police that Guillermina Fuentes handed her the prefilled ballots.
Guillermina Fuentes later plead guilty, however, many of the charges she faced, including, the forgery charges against her were dropped.
The following video was provided to the Attorney General and he altered it before he gave it to the judge. Files obtained through a public records request show a portion of the video but not the full clip where Fuentes forges voter signatures.
The footage was just revealed by Kari Lake and others at Jovan Hutton Pulitzer's Kinematic Artifact Detection analysis presentation in Arizona.
Why did Brnovich do this?
She is clearly seen forging a ballot signature in the video below narrated by Gary Snyder.
Snyder: Right here, what you see is Guillermina Fuentes. She's an ex-Mayor of San Luis, Arizona, a school board member, and also on the planning and zoning of the city. This is just one of the constituents. Notice that she didn't have anything in her hands before she went over there to the water. Now, she has a ballot, herself.When asked about Mules in the 2022 election, Snyder told The Gateway Pundit, "they will go bigger and spend more money because they noticed that after an election, it takes an act of God to even get caught or even go to Jail. Plus when you have Law Enforcement and Attorney Generals not willing to use the extent of the law to prosecute them to the fullest, you empower them to cheat forever."
The constituent is taking out her ID. Guillermina Fuentes is giving her a little paper that says these three names to vote for. You notice she's already voted inside, so why is she taking a ballot to go inside and deposit it? She's helping this lady, so she has an excuse to go inside and drop it off in the ballot box itself.
Right here in this video, you see a school board member Rosa Valera, Guillermina Fuentes from the previous videos; she's, like I said, the ex-Mayor San Luis, and a school board member. This is a neighbor that lives right next to Guillermina Fuentes. This is Alma Yadira Juarez. If you notice, she has a ballot in her left hand when she turns, you notice Fuentes has no ballots. You notice the mask, you notice the gloves only on Rosa Valera. She's passing over information about who should be voted for. She received it. The gentleman there is a lookout. He's looking out to make sure people are not paying attention or recording anything of any issues or police or law enforcement. That's what the guy is there for. She's pulling out her ID to show them that she has an ID to vote. Once we go a little bit forward to this video, please watch the two hands of Guillermina Fuentes right here. And also, remember this lady still had a ballot in her left hand. So, we noticed the ballot was received from Juarez. Now, the Attorney General said there was no forgery. He couldn't find it. There was no conspiracy to commit fraud. I believe that right there's forgery, and now you sign the ballot and sign the other ballot. Look at everyone else. They're not even scared, they're not nervous in any way.
There you go. You see the ballot pain and easy, she pushes it back in, even takes her time to lick it with little water.
Just right there is forgery. But now this is where, this is the only case of they said we got her for four ballots because there were four ballots right there, just right there. But we notice that if you zoom into this video, there's another ten ballots right there. So this Amla Yadira Juarez is taking a ballot she already had, plus four. This has been happening every day, all day for the past 20 years in San Luis, Arizona. But on this day, I was lucky enough to listen to David Lara telling me exactly what I was gonna watch. And my faith, My God led me to this right here to get this video because at the end of the day, Good will succeed. And right now, out of the two indictments that we have, if you notice my hat, it says my Mules are behind bars. 2/37 Because we have 37 people, individuals in my videos, not just these right here. We still have some more videos that are being used by the Attorney General to do indictments. It took two years to do indictments. Sooner or later, we'll show you a document which said I had it since 2020. Exactly what I saw on these videos, everything I turned over to the Attorney General is miraculously, after two years, now he's barely starting to put some work in. For me, it's treason.
"She should be locked up until after this next election," said Kari Lake on stage during the reveal.
