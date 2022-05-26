Why it matters: The lawsuit comes a day after Trump-endorsed Paxton defeated George P. Bush for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general, potentially setting him up for a third term at the post.
- The lawsuit amounts to a formal accusation of professional misconduct against Paxton, making him one of the most prominent legal figures to face repercussions for helping Trump in his efforts to change the election results.
- The filing, which was supported 17 other states, specifically asked the court to extend the deadline for election certification to allow states to investigate allegations of widespread election fraud.
- The court rejected the suit days later, though it was one of several attempts by the Trump campaign and the former president's allies to overturn the election.
- The form of punishment was not disclosed in the filing.
- The bar had been investigating Paxton since at least June 2021. He also remains under indictment for securities fraud and is facing a federal corruption investigation.
Comment: Paxton had a good deal of evidence and documentation of voter fraud sent to him following the 2020 election, and he did what any reasonable AG would do in asking the courts to extend the certification deadline in order to investigate what happened. It's clear The State Bar of Texas is looking to punish him for trying to discover the truth, which is the 'enemy' of any pathocracy.