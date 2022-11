© Getty



To paraphrase a famous Sun headline , it was Covid Wot Won It for the Republicans in at least one of last night's midterm races, even if the widely predicted "red wave" turned out to be more of a dribble. It's true, in the strict sense, that the immediate focus of voters featured concerns about the rising cost of living, spiralling crime (especially in many blue cities), immigration, and abortion.The lockdowns precipitated huge economic dislocations, notably supply-chain gaps that in turn created significant inflationary pressures. The stimulus package succeeded beyond policymakers' wildest dreams, but those same policymakers, from Biden to the Democratic-controlled Congress downward, ignored the changing economic context as the country came out of the pandemic. Instead, the White House and Fed fueled inflation further by spending nearly $5 trillion in Covid relief No wonder, then, that the economy was a top concern for a majority of US voters. But Covid also exposed something else to Americans: the policies pushed by social justice advocates during the pandemic. Being at home with their children, parents were able to see in a way they never had before the hyper-liberal curriculum being foisted on their children: Seattle public schools using K-5 gender lessons to teach kindergarten-age children about transitioning and pronouns being one prominent example. As difficult a time as it was for adults, a plethora of studies showed that young children and adolescents were clearly among the people most negatively impacted , in various ways, by the pandemic lockdowns. These were key factors contributing to Republican Glenn Youngkin's surprise defeat of the heavy favourite Terry McAuliffe in last year's Virginia gubernatorial race. It was an early warning ignored by the Democrats.If this wasn't enough to remind Democrats that voters are sick and tired of being scolded about mask-wearing and incessant reminders that Covid is still very much with us, then consider that we are now a few months into the bivalent booster vaccination campaign , and uptake remains less enthusiastic than ever.It may not be called a Covid election, but these midterms are a clear snapshot of how the pandemic has reoriented American politics. The Democrats may get away with it this time. They will not be so lucky in 2024.