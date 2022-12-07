Puppet Masters
Leaked email alleges AZ Gov-elect Hobbs colluded with Twitter employees to censor 'election related misinformation'
Daily Wire
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 18:04 UTC
The bombshell leak comes amid Elon Musk releasing internal company communications through journalist Matt Taibbi late last week, showing the company had previously censored conservatives at the behest of the Democrat Party.
According to an email on January 7, 2021, the communications director for Hobbs' Secretary of State office emailed the Center for Internet Security (CIS), a 501 nonprofit cybersecurity organization, saying they are "flagging" an unidentified Twitter profile for review under the subject line titled "Election Related Misinformation."
The email also included an unknown employee at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a branch under the federal government's Department of Homeland Security.
A representative with CIS then forwarded the message to a Twitter employee, saying, "Please see this report below from the Arizona SOS office. Please let me know if you have any questions."
The Twitter employee then sent another email saying, "Thank you ... both tweets have been removed from the service."
Hobbs recently defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake by less than one point in the 2022 midterm elections.
Arizona officials — including Arizona's current governor Doug Ducey, the state attorney general, and chief justice — are set to certify Hobbs as the Copper State's 24th governor based on the election result submitted by the state's 15 counties.
Lake, who has yet to concede to her opponent based on allegations of election fraud, called the email leaks a "Conflict of Interest, Coercion, Corruption."
She reportedly plans to sue Maricopa County — Arizona's largest county — next week to overturn her election loss.
In a video she posted on social media, Lake said, "stay tuned," adding her lawsuit includes "at least one smoking gun" whistleblower and a "team of patriotic, talented lawyers on a legal case to challenge the botched elections."
"And you'll want to stay tuned for this one," she said. "Trust me."
With the latest email leak from Musk and Taibbi's "Twitter Files" alleging Hobbs and the federal government conspired with Twitter, other lawmakers have called for an investigation into the governor-elect.
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Twitter, "SOS of AZ and Gov candidate, Katie Hobbs, used the power of the AZ SOS to collude w/ Twitter to unconstitutionally violate 1st Amendment rights of Americans for her own political gain."
"This is communism and Hobbs can not be governor. I'm calling for a Federal investigation," she added.
Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls on Friday called on Musk to release the names of government officials involved in censorship at Twitter.
"Investigations are coming," Nehls said.
Comment: And yet: