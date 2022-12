© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



Arizona judge ordered county to canvass election last week.The Arizona secretary of state's office is calling for an investigation into, and enforcement action against, potential violations of state law committed by two Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify results for the midterm election.Lorick cited a Nov. 28 report from The New York Times, in which one of the supervisors reportedly said that concerns about machines used to tabulate ballots were mostly a pretext and "the only thing [they had] to stand on."She said these actions jeopardize Arizona's democracy. Governor-Elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asked the judge to order officials to canvass the election, filing suit - in addition to as a local voter and a group of retirees.McGinley ordered supervisors on Thursday to approve the election canvass by the end of the day, although one board member was reported to have skipped the meeting."Today's court decision was a win for Arizona's democracy and ensures that all Arizonans will have their votes counted. Cochise County has been ordered to canvass today, and the state certification of the 2022 General Election will proceed as scheduled on Monday," Hobbs tweeted on Thursday.According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the county certified the election results just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.