Republican Kari Lake avoided being found liable for hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees incurred by Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County after a judge rejected pleas to sanction the losing gubernatorial candidate.On Christmas Eve, Thompson ruled against Lake's efforts to throw out the certified election results in Maricopa County, essentially declaring Hobbs the winner in Arizona's hotly contested governor's race.Lake, a former Phoenix TV news anchor, has refused to concede the race despite receiving about 17,000 fewer votes than Hobbs.Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and supports his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has vowed to take her case against Hobbs and Arizona all the way to the Supreme Court.