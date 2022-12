Former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake , has filed a post-election lawsuit which listed her Democratic opponent, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs , who is also the Arizona secretary of state, along with election officials in Maricopa County, and challenged the certification of the midterm gubernatorial election. The lawsuit , filed Friday, lists Hobbs, Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett, County Recorder Stephen Richer, and members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, including Chairman Bill Gates, Clint Hickman, Jack Sellers, Thomas Galvin, and Steve Gallardo, as defendants.In response to the lawsuit, Hobb's team released a statement."Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water - and independent experts and local election officials of both parties have made it clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election," Hobbs posted on Twitter."LFG," Lake said, which is short for "let's f*cking go," after filing the suit.