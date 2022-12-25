© Jack GUEZ / AFP



, the nation's former acting national security adviser, Brigadier General Jacob Nagel, said in an op-ed published by The National Interest on Friday.Commenting on Washington's recent decision to provide Ukraine with its top-notch Patriot air-defense platform, Nagel noted that the move "also puts a spotlight on Israel," which has consistently refused to send air-defense weaponry to Kiev. The general named several reasons for the refusal., Nagel believes. This could help Tehran, Tel Aviv's archrival for many decades, to find a way to counter the systems, he said.He went on to say that Israel has been reluctant to dispatch Iron Dome system elsewhere when its own military has "assessed an urgent need to acquire more systems and interceptors for its own protection" against Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah and Palestinian militant group Hamas., the former national security adviser wrote, adding that while Moscow seems to be redeploying some of its equipment from there, it is not about to leave the country."Whether Israel likes it or not, the Russian military presence is probably a long-term issue with which Israel must contend," he stated.While Israel has condemned Moscow's military operation in Ukraine and has sent humanitarian aid to Kiev, it has not imposed sanctions on Russia and has been reluctant to supply weapons to Ukraine, despite repeated requests.Last month, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that the country simply does not have the production capabilities to supply Ukraine with air defense systems.In October, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned Tel Aviv that, should Israel support Kiev with arms, this would send its relations with Moscow into a tailspin.