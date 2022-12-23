"The Academy Awards show, a high-tech production televised around the world, is still handing out Oscars for leading performances in one category for actors and another for actresses — the way it first did nearly 95 years over dinner at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel," the L.A. Times editorial bemoaned. "But other awards shows have dispensed with this industry shibboleth and let talented artists of any gender, including those who do not identify strictly as male or female, compete against one another for these coveted trophies."
The op-ed suggests that trans and queer individuals have never been given a chance at the Oscars, but that does not appear to be the case.
Movies with transgender leads, as well as openly queer individuals, including one who describes herself as an Afro-Latina queer, have won Oscars.
Furthermore, openly transgender individuals have been nominated for Oscars, including Yance Ford and Angela Morley.
The op-ed cited the Grammy Awards and the MTV Movie and TV Awards as examples of award shows that "went gender-neutral 10-years-ago." It also pointed out how the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Film Independent's Spirit Awards show recently got rid of gender-specific categories for performers.
"It makes sense for every awards organization that still uses it to scotch this outdated categorization. Why shouldn't performances by all actors, regardless of gender designation, be judged together? They all work together in a movie or TV show," the op-ed questioned.
But the op-ed also warned that even if the editorial board got its way, and the Oscars went "gender-neutral," it would still not equate to "gender equality."
"Dissolving gendered categories for Oscars or Emmys would not magically give women parity with men in accessing substantial acting roles and being celebrated for their work," the op-ed argued, adding "the entertainment industry is still weighted in favor of men."
"But it's past time to get rid of these categories," the op-ed concluded, "and we believe that awards shows can smartly lay out a plan to do that."
