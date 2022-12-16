********





Races other than white (sometimes Asians are excluded as well)

Non-white women

Gender identities other than cisgender men or women

Fat people (and other differently sized demographics)

Religions other than Christianity

Disabled people

********





"A lot of abled people are freaking out about quarantine, and disabled people are not as much. My day-to-day life so far in my apartment hasn't changed that much... I'm used to not seeing my friends that often. I'm used to not going outside that often."

Their disabilities are all the activists have to cling to. Spiritual decay is the real disability.

"I asked to go to the toilet and they just said 'no we don't have an aisle chair onboard', with no suggestions of what I was to do... thankfully as I have good upper body strength I proceeded to drag myself down the aisle towards the toilet."

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. Follow his stuff via Armageddon Prose and/or Substack, Patreon, Gab, and Twitter.



Bitcoin public address: 14gU3aHBXkNq8bDqmibfnubV7kSJqfx5LX