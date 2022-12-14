During a hearing on Tuesday of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Nancy Mace grilled witness Alejandra Caraballo, who had advocated for violence against Supreme Court Justices, on whether extremist rhetoric on social media is a threat to democracy.Mace first asked the five witnesses "is rhetoric on social media a problem and a threat to our democracy," to which all five witnesses said yes. Caraballo is a transgender person who teaches at Harvard's Cyberlaw Clinic."Do you believe that rhetoric targeting officials with violence for carrying out their constitutional duties is a threat to democracy," Mace asked, to which the five witnesses once again responded with yes."I know something about being accosted," Mace said, recounting her own experience. "The night of January 5, I was physically accosted on the streets of DC in Navy Yard by a constituent of mine.""I fervently blamed rhetoric, rhetoric on social media, rhetoric at public events for being physically accosted. I carry a gun everywhere I go when I am in my district and I'm at home because I know personally that rhetoric has consequences," Mace continued, adding that she had been doxxed, people have trespassed on her property, and she has had to increase her security.Caraballo, a Clinical Instructor with Harvard Law School's Cyberlaw Clinic, thanked Mace for "the opportunity to clarify and provide context to my tweets," to which Mace said that these were yes or no questions."Do you believe your rhetoric is a threat to democracy when you're calling to accost a branch of government, the Supreme Court?" Mace asked."I don't believe that's a correct characterization of my statements," Caraballo began.The "The Evolution of Anti-Democratic Extremist Groups and the Ongoing Threat to Democracy" hearing on Tuesday was the seventh and final installment of the committee's hearings on "Confronting White Supremacy."