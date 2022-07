© Roberty Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images/Caraballo Campaign/KJN



We recently discussed the Georgetown law professor who defended "more aggressive" protests targeting the Supreme Court justices, butAccordingly, Caraballo is calling for peopleThe tweet from Caraballo is the latest example of academics seeking to harass these justices because they hold opposing constitutional views.There is a license that comes with rage that is evident in Caraballo's writings: "Since women don't have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again." The tweets even attach photos to assist others in this ignoble enterprise.These calls have continued despite the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home recently.As noted by Campus Reform I have defended the right of people to protest justices, but having a right does not mean that you cannot abuse that right.Hounding and harassing justices and judges because you do not like their conclusions is wrong and dangerous. Most Americans are appalled by this conduct and we need to collectively condemn those who seek to mete out their own retaliatory justice.As more on the left call for aggressive protests and public confrontations, this harassment is more and more likely to turn violent. There are many unbalanced individuals who will see such calls as a license for violent action.