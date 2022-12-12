Trudeau tweeted on Saturday, "Defending human rights has always been - and will continue to be - one of our top priorities. And we'll keep working to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are or where they live." He added a link to an official statement where he elaborated more on Human Rights Day.
"Ratio'd" (also sometimes spelled "ratioed") is a term used to describe when a social media post has significantly more replies than retweets or likes, indicating general dislike by the public according to dictionary.com.
The Post Millennial's Beth Baisch replied, "You could try proving it..."
Replies to Trudeau's tweet outnumber likes by almost three to one as of Sunday afternoon, as thousands of users express their anger and frustration over his hypocrisy.
Users were quick to point out that these sentiments were not applied to the Freedom Convoy protesters earlier this year, or to anyone who has expressed opposition to any number of his government's overreaching pandemic response measures.
"You inforced segregation, called people names, and removed Rights & Freedoms from Canadians who stood up to your medical coercion," said one user, referring to the government's demonization of unvaccinated Canadians.
Trudeau's Liberals had considered sending in the army to quash the Freedom Protests in February, almost two weeks before his government invoked the Emergencies Act that gave authorities unprecedented powers to cripple the protesters.
"This year's theme, 'Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All' invites us to continue working together to ensure no one is left behind," Trudeau's statement says, during a year that saw peaceful protesters have their bank accounts frozen.
Trudeau said last month that he believes using protests to demand changes of public policy is something he considers "worrisome," a direct response to the Freedom Convoy protests.
In another recent fight against Canadians' freedom, a last-minute amendment was added to Trudeau's pending gun control bill, initially pitched as a way to prevent the sale of Canadian handguns, would result in the largest gun prohibition in Canadian legislative history, potentially criminalizing millions of firearm owners.
Some users even pointed out the ratio.
