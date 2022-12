A tweet this weekend from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognizing Human Rights Day has garnered significantly more replies than it has retweets or likes.Trudeau tweeted on Saturday, "Defending human rights has always been - and will continue to be - one of our top priorities. And we'll keep working to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of who they are or where they live." He added a link to an official statement where he elaborated more on Human Rights Day.The Post Millennial's Beth Baisch replied, "You could try proving it..."Replies to Trudeau's tweet outnumber likes by almost three to one as of Sunday afternoon, as thousands of users express their anger and frustration over his hypocrisy."You inforced segregation, called people names, and removed Rights & Freedoms from Canadians who stood up to your medical coercion," said one user, referring to the government's demonization of unvaccinated Canadians.Trudeau said last month that he believes using protests to demand changes of public policy is something he considers " worrisome ," a direct response to the Freedom Convoy protests.Some users even pointed out the ratio.