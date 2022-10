Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was slammed on Monday over a tweet marking World Mental Health Day, with users calling out the Prime Minister's hypocrisy and indifference to how his policies impact the lives of Canadians.The Prime Minister's tweet told Canadians who are struggling with their mental health to "reach out," and claimed his government is "working to make sure people can get the support they need."One Twitter user noted "We did reach out. You arrested us and froze our bank accounts," referencing Trudeau's crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protest in February.Another elaborated, saying "We did reach out. You fired us from our jobs, denied us EI, access to Health Care & education and banned us from leaving the country."MAID is set to expand to include people suffering from mental illness in March 2023.