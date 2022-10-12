justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was slammed on Monday over a tweet marking World Mental Health Day, with users calling out the Prime Minister's hypocrisy and indifference to how his policies impact the lives of Canadians.

The Prime Minister's tweet told Canadians who are struggling with their mental health to "reach out," and claimed his government is "working to make sure people can get the support they need."


Many replies referenced how Trudeau smeared those who spoke out against the COVID policies which saw many lose their livelihoods and be denied access to loved ones as "racists" and "misogynists."

One Twitter user noted "We did reach out. You arrested us and froze our bank accounts," referencing Trudeau's crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protest in February.


Another elaborated, saying "We did reach out. You fired us from our jobs, denied us EI, access to Health Care & education and banned us from leaving the country."


Others questioned what kind of "support" Trudeau was referring to, citing the controversial MAID, or Medical Assistance in Dying euthanasia program, where citizens can apply to be terminated.


Last August, it was reported that a veteran was offered euthanasia from a Veteran Affairs Canada employee when he sought help for PTSD and traumatic brain injury. Trudeau called the incident "unacceptable."

MAID is set to expand to include people suffering from mental illness in March 2023.