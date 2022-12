© Getty Images



Prevent Western Voters' Anger

Discourage Investors and Countries

Justify all Immoral and Illegal Activities

Turn Muslims Against China

Try Color Revolution

China Model is Dangerous of Western Corporatism

Conclusion

In George Orwell's book 1984, the people are forced to watch a short propaganda movie - like a news documentary - every day. It's called the Two Minutes of Hate . This is exactly what the US does to its geopolitical rivals like Russia and China. While the West's Russophobia of the last decade had a simple goal — to prepare Americans and Europeans for a war against Russia, the disinformation campaign against China is more complex. Here are the six reasons behind America's persistent Yellow Peril propaganda.The median wage of the American worker has been flat since the 1970s! Almost all European countries have been stuck in a flat line since the 2008 financial crisis.Meanwhile, theAndand so on.The biggest fear of Western elites is for their voters to ask, "Hey, wait, why can't we have nice things like the Chinese?"Thus, the best way to avoid this embarrassment is constant anti-China propaganda. It's also quite successful. On social media, you can see people bring up illogical anti-China talking points every time there's a positive fact about China. For example: A photo of a beautiful metro in China will have comments like "Made with slave labor" or "It's going to fall apart soon."Brainwashing successful!There are plenty of articles, fake experts (like Peter Zeihan), and sensational YouTube videos about the impending collapse of China's economy. First, they serve the purpose mentioned earlier.Second, this serves to discourage investors and other countries from investing in China, whether it's buying Chinese bonds/stocks or directing FDI or signing up for infrastructure projects or strategic relations with China.Obviously, this is not working so well, sinceAmerica is losing to China in every way possible. Since the US has lost the ability to compete, it has to resort to the "Tonya Harding Strategy" of bashing the kneecap. Thus,. Such illegal, immoral, anti-capitalist, anti-free market actions can be totally justified if China is portrayed as evil.; and China's Silk Road trains go through many Islamic countries. This is why the US endlessly cries crocodile tears about Uyghurs. The goal was to turn the public sentiments in Muslim countries against China. Furthermore, the US can also fund/arm Islamist terrorists against China — like. Once the public is deeply convinced about China's "genocide," they will view terrorist attacks as justifiable retaliation.However,And Xi Jinping is in Saudi Arabia this week for an extraordinary and first-ever China-Arab Summit, which will signify an epic change in Middle East geopolitics.This is America's specialty.. The endless anti-CCP/CPC propaganda can always convince some Chinese people to become "freedom icons" and enjoy celebrity status in America. There's also a lot of money to be made for the few lucky leaders of the color revolutions.The USA and the EU theoretically have freedom, democracy and free-market capitalism. In reality,. This is why their economies are stagnant, the middle class is shrinking, and 75% of Americans and Europeans are saying that their country is moving in the wrong direction.However, the Europeans are subjected to constant shock-and-awe traumas — financial crisis, COVID, war with Russia, and de-industrialization — and thus are distracted from critical analysis of what's being done to them.How about the US/EU elites fix their own broken system rather than endlessly demonizing China?