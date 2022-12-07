Prevent Western Voters' Anger
For the last two decades, vast majority of Americans and Europeans have been facing stagnation in their living standards. The median wage of the American worker has been flat since the 1970s! Almost all European countries have been stuck in a flat line since the 2008 financial crisis.
Thus, the best way to avoid this embarrassment is constant anti-China propaganda. It's also quite successful. On social media, you can see people bring up illogical anti-China talking points every time there's a positive fact about China. For example: A photo of a beautiful metro in China will have comments like "Made with slave labor" or "It's going to fall apart soon."
Brainwashing successful!
Discourage Investors and Countries
There are plenty of articles, fake experts (like Peter Zeihan), and sensational YouTube videos about the impending collapse of China's economy. First, they serve the purpose mentioned earlier.
Second, this serves to discourage investors and other countries from investing in China, whether it's buying Chinese bonds/stocks or directing FDI or signing up for infrastructure projects or strategic relations with China.
Obviously, this is not working so well, since 147 countries have signed up for China's Belt and Road Initiative; and as recently UBS' Chief said, "Global bankers are bullish on China. We don't read mainstream media!"
Justify all Immoral and Illegal Activities
America is losing to China in every way possible. Since the US has lost the ability to compete, it has to resort to the "Tonya Harding Strategy" of bashing the kneecap. Thus, the US has placed sanctions on 500+ Chinese tech companies. The US coerces other countries to reject Huawei 5G telecom infrastructure; tells Europe to decouple from China; and even successfully stopped the sale of a small semiconductor German company to China. Such illegal, immoral, anti-capitalist, anti-free market actions can be totally justified if China is portrayed as evil.
Turn Muslims Against China
China is surrounded by many Muslim countries; and China's Silk Road trains go through many Islamic countries. This is why the US endlessly cries crocodile tears about Uyghurs. The goal was to turn the public sentiments in Muslim countries against China. Furthermore, the US can also fund/arm Islamist terrorists against China — like in Pakistan to disrupt the Gwadar seaport built under China's CPEC. Once the public is deeply convinced about China's "genocide," they will view terrorist attacks as justifiable retaliation.
However, this grand plan seems to have failed for the most part. The Organization for Islamic Council (OIC) has consistently supported China. Muslim countries even have Chinese-built infrastructure projects on their currencies!
Try Color Revolution
This is America's specialty. From the Tiananmen Square protests to Hong Kong and even the recent anti-COVID lockdown protests, American/European hands have always been the puppet masters to various degrees. The endless anti-CCP/CPC propaganda can always convince some Chinese people to become "freedom icons" and enjoy celebrity status in America. There's also a lot of money to be made for the few lucky leaders of the color revolutions.
China Model is Dangerous of Western Corporatism
The West is controlled and run by banks and corporations. All the politicians are puppets who are bought and paid-for by lobbyists and their corporate masters. In China, the table is turned — the government controls the corporations. This is the core reason and cornerstone of US-China conflict.
Conclusion
The USA and the EU theoretically have freedom, democracy and free-market capitalism. In reality, they have oligarchy, predatory corporatism, neo-feudal economic system, fake elections, and extraordinary (but clever) censorship. This is why their economies are stagnant, the middle class is shrinking, and 75% of Americans and Europeans are saying that their country is moving in the wrong direction.
In 2005, the GDP of China, UK and France were about the same. Then China's economy grew staggering 7-fold, while the British and French economies stayed flat. However, the Europeans are subjected to constant shock-and-awe traumas — financial crisis, COVID, war with Russia, and de-industrialization — and thus are distracted from critical analysis of what's being done to them.
Thanks for reading India and Geopolitics ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.