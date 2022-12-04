A mum hurled a raccoon across a garden after her 7-year-old daughter's leg was mauled during a vicious attack.Schoolgirl Rylee MacNamara, from Connecticut, was standing outside her family home on Friday at 7.45am waiting for her parents to take her to school when a raccoon came out of nowhere and attacked the student.In the unprovoked attack, the savage beast attacked the girl's leg and sunk its claws into her foot as she was forced to try and shake off the animal.After several attempts to free herself from the wild beast, Rylee began to scream in terror as the raccoon clung on to her leg in the frightening ordeal.The child was screaming from the top of her lungs as the animal persisted in attacking her leg which left her terrified.Mum Kelsey ran outside after hearing her daughter in distress and quickly tried to get the crazed animal away from Rylee.She ran outside and took hold of her daughter who was still being mauled by the raccoon after the animal refused to budge.The mum, who can be seen shoving her daughter back inside the house before the animal could attack her again, was faced with the raccoon alone.Kelsey was soon left screaming after the animal put up a fight and grabbed hold of her arms.However, she eventually fought off the animal by grabbing the raccoon by its head with both hands and launching it from her front door.The raccoon landed in the backyard and stood still in shock before pondering whether to return to the home for a second attack.Fortunately, the animal decides to turn its back on the house and runs off down the drive after hearing a dog bark.Kelsey uploaded the remarkable video to her Facebook page as her husband Logan requested she posted it online to show off her remarkable heroics.She wrote: "Per Rylee's request ''show everyone what the racoon did. We are headed to get checked out for rabies following this unprovoked racoon attack. I can't tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!"