Society's Child
Brits 'eating pet food' and heating meals on radiators as inflation soars
Daily Mail
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 12:04 UTC
Mark Seed, who heads a community food project in Trowbridge, Cardiff, is urging for people in struggling households to be given adequate support, even when they do not appear in areas associated with poverty.
He suggests that as a result of the rise of inflation that policies need to focus on people, not places.
Mr Seed spoke of how people are constantly feels the burden of the rising cost of living.
Speaking of the experiences he has witnessed, told BBC Wales: 'I'm still shocked by the fact that we have people who are eating pet food,' he said.
'[There are] people who are trying to heat their food on a radiator or a candle.
'These are shocking kind of stories that are actually the truth.'
He discussed how people are are not being paid enough to afford basic needs and essentials all should have access to.
The Pantry, where Mr Seed works, is a Community Trust-funded facility that aims to reduce food poverty in Cardiff and provide affordable food and household essentials to over 160 locals.
One of The Pantry's visitors is Elizabeth Williams, 54, who said the project 'makes a lot of difference' and brings communities together during difficult times.
'I usually go without to try to make things better in my house,' she said.
As the cost of living progresses, recent figures showed inflation rising to a new 41-year high of 11.1 per cent - with experts warning of worse to come.
Soaring food and energy costs have been labelled the main cause of the latest surge, with the Office for National Statistics estimating that the average UK household is now paying 88.9 per cent more for heating and lighting than last year.
New inflation figures show that the price of household staples such as milk, butter, cheese, meat and bread increased by up to 42 per cent last month - the highest rates since 1980.
People can expect to pay 20p more for two pints of milk, 30p more for a packet of pasta, and 30p more for six free range eggs than they did 12 months ago as not one type of food has not gone up in price.
85% of people are 'worried' about the rising cost of living - up from 69% in January.
Additionally, with the combined burden of the soaring costs of living and the shortages of turkeys and birds this winter, Brits all over the country are anxious about the costs of Christmas this year.
The idea of Christmas dinner has become a worrisome burden for many British families as new data by household finances app Nous.co revealed that a fifth of families in the UK say they are going to ask their guests to pay towards their Christmas dinner.
Along with cutting costs on food, people were planning to spend more than a third (36.3%) less on presents this year and one in three (33%) also said they could not afford to splash out like they have previously.
Comment: The cost of food is actually even higher, but supermarkets are refusing to pay producers a fair price for their goods because they want to maximize profits and they don't want to deter shoppers with the real prices. However, soon enough, citizens will be confronted with the real rate of inflation and they will likely be forced to confront their governmental representatives:
- Vegetable shortage threatens UK as supermarkets refuse to pay local farmers increased costs of production
- UK egg shortage caused by supermarkets refusing to pay production price, farmers warn shortages will worsen
- Switzerland unveils raft of lockdown-style restrictions to conserve power when energy crisis bites, includes BAN on electric cars
Pet food? There are food banks. There is food to buy equivalently priced as pet food (ultra processed shit, true)
And trying to cook food on a radiator (I dunno how hot this Jews heating is lol) will be more expensive than cooking it on a hob.
Having been relatively poor this is obvious to me, which goes to show Ffion Haf (Jew) has no idea what he’s talking about.