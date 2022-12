85% of people are 'worried' about the rising cost of living - up from 69% in January

A community worker with 20 years' experience said people are being forced to eat pet food while others are heating their food on radiators due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.Mark Seed, who heads a community food project in Trowbridge, Cardiff, is urging for people in struggling households to be given adequate support,He suggests that as a result of the rise of inflation that policies need to focus on people, not places.Mr Seed spoke of how people are constantly feels the burden of the rising cost of living.Speaking of the experiences he has witnessed, told BBC Wales : 'I'm still shocked by the fact that we have'These are shocking kind of stories that are actually the truth.'He discussed howall should have access to.The Pantry, where Mr Seed works, is a Community Trust-funded facility that aims to reduce food poverty in Cardiff and provide affordable food and household essentials to over 160 locals.One of The Pantry's visitors is Elizabeth Williams, 54, who said the project 'makes a lot of difference' and brings communities together during difficult times.she said.As the cost of living progresses, recent figures showed- with experts warning of worse to come.The ONS purposed thatand experts warned the UK faces a 'lethal combination' of recession and soaring prices.Soaring food and energy costs have been labelled the main cause of the latest surge, with the Office for National Statistics estimating thatNew inflation figures show that the price of household staples such asPeople can expect to pay 20p more for two pints of milk, 30p more for a packet of pasta, and 30p more for six free range eggs than they did 12 months ago as not one type of food has not gone up in price.Experts believe that by the end of the year, the average family will have spent £4,960 in the supermarket in 2022 - £380 more than 2021. A poll published this morning revealed thatAdditionally, with the combined burden of the soaring costs of living andBrits all over the country are anxious about the costs of Christmas this year.The idea of Christmas dinner has become a worrisome burden for many British families as new data by household finances app Nous.co revealed thatAlong with cutting costs on food,