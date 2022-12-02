© RayArt Graphics/Alamy

Jobless claims in Germany rose by more than expected in November amid the energy crisis and weakening consumption., according to data from the Federal Employment Agency released Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast that the number of people out of work would climb by 10,000.The adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.6% in November from 5.5% in October, above economists' forecasts of 5.5%.Demand for labor in Germany remained strong in November, although there was a slowdown from previous months, according to the agency's data. The number of registered job vacancies stood at 823,000, up 15,000 on year, the agency said.