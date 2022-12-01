© Getty Images/Djordje Djurdjevic

"Our food trade industry is a responsible one and has already proved its ability to overcome the crisis. The solution presented today in the event of a possible mass blackout is a model for the whole of Europe and shows that our food industry is ready for the crisis as part of the system of critical infrastructure."

Austria unveiled emergency measures on Tuesday to secure food and other essentials for people in the event of blackouts this winter.The plan, published on the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Regions and Tourism website,from which bags of fresh produce will be given to residents, between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.Additionally, the stores will offer prepared bags with water, long-life bread, canned goods, convenience products, and candles to be sold for cash. Baby items and hygiene products will be made available on request.All major Austrian retailers have agreed to the scheme, including Spar, Maximarkt, Billa, Penny, Lidl, Frisch, Unimarkt, M-Preis, and others.The scheme was prepared in coordination with the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ), the National Bank of Austria (OeNB), and the energy ministry, as well as representatives from the food retail industry and the association of Austrian municipalities (Österreichische Gemeindebund).While officials stressed that the food supply in Austria is currently secure and the risk of a power shortage is "very low and unlikely," they noted that "new potential challenges require timely preparation in order to be ready for a crisis."The head of the association of food retailers Christophe Tamandl commenting on the plan: