In response to a report from Reuters about Twitter's move to free speech under Musk, he replied that "The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed."
This is a stunning admission.
It was only a few days ago that Musk made the announcement that "The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened..."
Comment: See: Elon Musk says he's about to publish files of Twitter's free speech suppression, UPDATE: Report released on suppression due to 'Covid misinformation'
It has long been believed that Twitter interfered in the 2020 general presidential election in the US by suppressing and censoring the New York Post's bombshell report on revelations of shady international business dealings and influence peddling gleaned from Hunter Biden's laptop.
Musk vowed to make public the internal conversations had at Twitter in 2020 regarding that censorship, which polling later showed did have an effect on the election, as voters said they may not have voted for Joe Biden had they known about the reports of influence peddling in the Biden family. This reporting has been verifiedby establishment media in recent weeks.
At the time, former FBI agents claimed that the reports were intentional misinformation, and later former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had to apologize in front of Congress for the suppression of the accurate, verified reports.
There have also been concerns that the big tech platform interfered with elections in African countries by suppressing and censoring information there. Bloomberg reported in 2020 that social media platforms were cracking down on election-related content in Guinea due to concerns that the existing government was using these platforms to spread misinformation.
Comment: While the censoring of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop exposé is the highest profile interference, Twitter was involved in countless instances of information suppression which favored particular political outcomes.
