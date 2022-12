© Dado Ruvic/Reueters



EU commissioner warns billionaire he must adhere to the rules as Janet Yellen indicates Washington could review purchase.Elon Musk is under renewed pressure from the US and EU over his ownership of Twitter, as regulators clamp down on the billionaire's push to transform the social network into a freewheeling haven of free speech.The warning from Brussels came in a video call between Musk and Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner in charge of implementing the bloc's digital rules, according to people with knowledge of the conversation.Twitter's owner said repeatedly that he thought that the DSA was "very sensible", said people briefed on the conversation, adding that he had read the legislation and thought it should be applied everywhere in the world. Musk has previously said Twitter would adhere to all relevant laws.Among the EU's demands is that Musk provides clear criteria on which users are at risk of being banned. Musk has reinstated Donald Trump's account after holding a poll of users on whether the former US president should be allowed to return to the site.In a blog post , Twitter said none of its policies had changed and that its trust and safety team remained "strong and well-resourced", but added:Senior EU officials have expressed concerns over whether Twitter has enough staff to comply with the new rules after Musk fired more than half of its 7,500 workforce this month.The Treasury secretary added: "We don't comment on work that's in progress. But if there are such risks, it would be appropriate for Cfius to have a look."Securities filings show Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia rolled over 35mn shares, or 3.5 per cent of the total shares of the public Twitter, into the new private company as part of Musk's $44bn buyout.Kingdom Holding Company, an investment fund controlled by the prince, owns stakes in US companies, including Citigroup, Uber and Lyft, according to its website.US president Joe Biden this month said Musk's "co-operation" with other countries was "worthy of being looked at" by American authorities. While Yellen herself had previously dismissed the likelihood of such a probe, on Wednesday she said she had "misspoke".