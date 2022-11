make public all internal discussions

Musk announces that all internal Twitter communications about censoring the laptop story from 2020 will be made public.Lefty 'philosopher' Sam Harris has deleted his Twitter account, just days after he claimed that the New York Post report on the infamous Hunter Biden laptop was correct "by accident," a comment that renewed scrutiny of Harris' previous comments that he supported censorship of the story.Now Harris' Twitter account, which had 1.5 million followers, is gone:Rest assured, you'll still hear about Harris' philosophical insights, like this for example:Harris follows the likes of other lefty celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, and Jack White who have all rage quit the platform in recent days.Musk also announced some details on the new $8 Twitter verification system: