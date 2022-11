Violent far-left group CrimethInc , which calls for arson attacks and political violence , was suspended from Twitter on Friday after the social media giant's owner Elon Musk started suspending accounts that call for violence."A large number of Antifa accounts operate on Twitter to promote riots, give tips on how to commit violent crimes and post names, photos and addresses of targets plus their family members," Ngo wrote.In 2021, CrimethInc ran a GoFundMe campaign that amassed thousands of dollars after its mail-order space where extremist texts were printed was destroyed in a fire in downtown Olympia, Washington.Facebook shut down multiple Facebook pages in August 2021 believed to be connected with CrimethInc.com, among other anarchist and Antifa publishing projects.Twitter user Micah Lee tweeted at Musk and said, "Elon, why did you ban @crimethinc, the culture jamming anarchist publication that's had a Twitter account since 2008, has never broken any policies, and has never been suspended until now? How is this 'free speech'?"