Society's Child
Twitter bans Antifa collective Crimethinc, notorious for radicalizing militants toward violence
The Post Millennial
Sat, 26 Nov 2022 00:01 UTC
The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo tweeted, "Violent extremist #Antifa collective @crimethinc has been suspended at the moment. The international group operates like ISIS: makes propaganda & training material to radicalize militants toward violence. Though the main account was suspended, they operate a dozen other accounts."
On Thursday, Musk called for people on the social media platform to reply if users see any issues that need to be addressed. "Removing child exploitation is priority #1. Please reply in comments if you see anything that Twitter needs to address."
Ngo replied and noted that a large number of Twitter accounts used by Antifa members and groups are used to incite violence and remain on the platform.
"A large number of Antifa accounts operate on Twitter to promote riots, give tips on how to commit violent crimes and post names, photos and addresses of targets plus their family members," Ngo wrote.
"Incitement to violence will result in account suspension," Musk stated. And as a result of the suspensions of several accounts, Portland Antifa threatened arson and attacks on Tesla dealerships as retaliation on Friday night.
In 2021, CrimethInc ran a GoFundMe campaign that amassed thousands of dollars after its mail-order space where extremist texts were printed was destroyed in a fire in downtown Olympia, Washington.
CrimethInc became a prominent Antifa activist group in 2020 in the wake of the BLM riots, which caused upwards of 30 deaths, multiple injuries, and over 1 billion dollars in damage.
Facebook shut down multiple Facebook pages in August 2021 believed to be connected with CrimethInc.com, among other anarchist and Antifa publishing projects.
The group has been integral in organizing many Antifa riots, often using Twitter to plan and execute their agenda.
Twitter user Micah Lee tweeted at Musk and said, "Elon, why did you ban @crimethinc, the culture jamming anarchist publication that's had a Twitter account since 2008, has never broken any policies, and has never been suspended until now? How is this 'free speech'?"
Ngo replied Saturday and said, "Crimethinc disseminated texts brainwashing readers to violent extremism, praised domestic terrorist attacks against the state, & instructed people on how to commit violent crimes. You call it a "culture jamming anarchist publication"? What did you call ISIS propaganda?"
