Twitter didn't break election law when it restricted a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian official, the FEC says.

Twitter was within its rights to censor an October 2020 New York Post article about Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).Commissioners unanimously agreed Twitter had acted lawfully in restricting distribution of the article, in which the publication claimed to have obtained a "smoking-gun email" from Hunter Biden to a Ukrainian official , per an FEC statement Tuesday.Twitter restricted the circulation of the article on its platform shortly after it was published, citing its policy on "distribution of hacked material." The New York Post's account was suspended, and users couldn't tweet links to the story.Trainor and Dickerson also said the FEC, the federal body that enforces campaign finance law, was not the right forum to address the case.The New York Post published a report in October 2020 in which it claimed to have obtained an email from Biden to a Ukrainian official. The report said a laptop repairman found the data on Biden's laptop and shared it with Rudy Giuliani's attorney.The Post reported that Giuliani then shared the data with the publication.Twitter's decision to restrict the circulation of the article sparked outrage, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later said the company had been wrong to block the story The FEC also found Twitter acted lawfully when it added labels to tweets by then-president Donald Trump encouraging people to vote twice.