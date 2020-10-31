"In some cases, we manually enqueue content ... either with or without temporary demotion. We can do this on escalation and based on whether the content is eligible for fact-checking, related to an issue of importance, and has an external signal of falsity." The US election is such an "issue of importance".

Moderators had to manually intervene to limit distribution of Hunter Biden reportFacebook moderators had to manually intervene to suppress a controversial New York Post story about Hunter Biden, according to leaked moderation guidelines seen by the Guardian.The document, which lays out in detail Facebook's policies for dealing with misinformation on Facebook and Instagram, sheds new light on the process that led to the company's decision to reduce the distribution of the story."This story is eligible to be factchecked by Facebook's third-party factchecking partners," Facebook's policy communications director, Andy Stone, said at the time. "In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform. This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending factchecker review."In fact, the documents show, the New York Post - like most major websites - was given special treatment as part of Facebook's standard process. Stories can be "enqueued" for Facebook's third-party factcheckers in one of two ways: either by being flagged by an AI, or by being manually added by one of the factcheckers themselves.Facebook's AI looks for signals "including feedback from the community and disbelief comments" to automatically predict which posts might contain misinformation. "Predicted content is temporarily (for seven days) soft demoted in feed (at 50% strength) and enqueued to fact check product for review by [third-party factcheckers]," the document says.But some posts are not automatically demoted. Sites in the "Alexa 5K" list, "which includes content in the top 5,000 most popular internet sites", are supposed to keep their distribution high, "under the assumption these are unlikely to be spreading misinformation".Those guidelines can be manually overridden, however.In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said:The guidelines also reveal Facebook had prepared a "break-glass measure" for the US election, allowing its moderators to apply a set of policies for "repeatedly factchecked hoaxes" (RFH) to political content. "For a claim to be included as RFH, it must meet eligibility criteria (including falsity, virality and severity) and have content policy leadership approval."The policy, which to the Guardian's knowledge has not yet been applied, would lead to Facebook blocking viral falsehoods about the electioneach time a new version appeared. A similar policy about Covid-19 hoaxes is enforced by "hard demoting the content, applying a custom inform treatment, and rejecting ads".Facebook acts only on a few types of misinformation without involving third-party factcheckers, the documents reveal. Misinformation aimed at voter or census interference is removed outright "because of the severity of the harm to democratic systems". Manipulated media, or "deepfakes", are removed "because of the difficulty of 'unseeing' content so sophisticatedly edited". And misinformation that "contributes to imminent violence or physical harm" is removed because of the security of imminent physical harm.The latter policy is not normally applied by ground-level moderation staff, but a special exception has been made for misinformation about Covid-19, the document says. Similar exceptions have been made to misinformation about polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and to misinformation about Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Facebook also has a unique policy around vaccine hoaxes.