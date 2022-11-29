© University of Illinois



A recent lake effect snowfall in western New York offered researchers a rare opportunity to gather data about how wind turbines trigger "thundersnow"—or lightning within a snowstorm.The lightning strikes can lead to substantial losses for the wind power industry. In the second quarter of 2020, turbine manufacturer Vestas paid out roughly $200 million for claims related to lightning-related turbine damage. Now, thanks to the November 20 snowstorm that featured dozens of lightning flashes, researchers have gathered valuable data to help understand the predominance of turbine-triggered flashes—rather than the usual downward-propagating strikes—in snow bands around wind farms.Nearly a decade ago, Steiger had been part of the Ontario Lake-effect Systems (OWLeS)—a snow band data-gathering project that surprised researchers by showing that most of the lightning associated with snowfall happened inland, rather than near and off the lakeshore.OWLeS inspired Project LEE, which uses a Doppler on Wheels mobile radar unit and other weather tracking technology to help researchers connect lightning formation to precipitation processes. Project LEE's next step is to use the data to map out more precisely how lightning is triggered within snow bands.