1. The prosecution has filed charges agaisnt Mx. Aldrich

2. Mx. Aldrich demands their constitutional right to bond and to Due Process....

3. Mx. Aldrich demands their right to a preliminary hearing...

Attorneys for Anderson Lee Aldrich, the individual charged with 5 counts of murder and 5 hate crimes, have said that Aldrich is "non-binary" and uses "they/them" pronouns.Aldrich is accused of engaging in a mass shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub Club Q, killing 5 and wounding more than 17. Aldrich is being represented by public defenders.Aldrich, 22, was arrested in 2021 on suspicion of making bomb threats."As indicated, there is much we're still waiting to learn about this tragic incident. We know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect and we praise those individuals that did so because their actions clearly saved lives. We also thank our first responders across the Pike's Peak region who quickly responded," he said.