Aldrich is accused of engaging in a mass shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub Club Q, killing 5 and wounding more than 17. Aldrich is being represented by public defenders.
In documents obtained by The New York Times, attorneys list Aldrich as "Mx. Anderson Aldrich." The document reads:
"Mx. Anderson Aldrich, by and through counsel, makes this motion to the Court demanding their right to a preliminary hearing and in support, Mx. Aldrich states the following:
1. The prosecution has filed charges agaisnt Mx. Aldrich
2. Mx. Aldrich demands their constitutional right to bond and to Due Process....
3. Mx. Aldrich demands their right to a preliminary hearing...
Aldrich, 22, was arrested in 2021 on suspicion of making bomb threats.
"The motive of the crime is part of the investigation and whether this was a hate crime is part of that investigation," Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez of the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Vasquez also noted that at least two firearms were recovered at the scene, but only confirmed that the suspect used a rifle in the shooting. According to the deputy chief, investigators are still trying to determine if the other firearm found at the club belonged to the suspect.
During a press conference, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said that the gunman was subdued by "heroic" patrons.
"As indicated, there is much we're still waiting to learn about this tragic incident. We know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect and we praise those individuals that did so because their actions clearly saved lives. We also thank our first responders across the Pike's Peak region who quickly responded," he said.
Comment: Well THAT certainly doesn't fit the hate crime narrative...
