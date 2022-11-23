The U.S. CDC likewise is covering up the early spread of the virus as part of its

lab leak cover-up

, and has refused to acknowledge or investigate the presence of the virus in the U.S. before Jan 18th 2020 despite all the

evidence

that now shows this to be a fact.

Investigators from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have since said they've discovered signs the outbreak was wider in Wuhan in December 2019 than previously thought. Peter Ben Embarek, lead investigator, told CNN they'd established for the first time there were over a dozen strains of the virus in Wuhan already in December. Separately, Professor John Watson, part of the WHO team that travelled to China to investigate the origins of the pandemic, said [in February 2020] the virus which causes COVID-19 may not have even originated in the country.

The NCMI is also likely to have had a hand in the recent

U.S. Senate report

that concluded a lab leak is likely and that spread began in October.

Thus from this we can say with some confidence that the U.S. intelligence community appears to be part of the cover-up of the early spread and lab origin of the virus, with just one exception of an agency willing to publicly acknowledge the contrary evidence, plus two former senior officials. That's a lot of powerful people who don't want the truth to get out.