Dozens of court documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein's associates, including a billionaire businessman, will be made public after a judge ruled the public interest outweighs the right to privacy.Among those whose names are mentioned in the documents are Emmy Tayler, Ghislaine Maxwell's former personal assistant, who was accused of taking part in the sexual abuse of minors.A total of 16 'Non-Party Does' objected to the release of the files being made public and the first set of eight have already been dealt with by the federal court in New York.The latest batch related to the remaining eight, referred to as Does 12, 28, 97, 107, 144, 147, 171, and 183.Tayler filed a lawsuit against Miami Herald journalist Julie Brown in July about her book on the Epstein scandal.Judge Preska noted that the lawsuit repeated some of the allegedly defamatory statements made in the book and that Tayler has been referred to in other publicly available material.'This document will be unsealed', Judge Preska said.Documents related to Doe 183 were to be made public as they have been the 'subject of intense media coverage' and cropped up in Maxwell's trial.However, Judge Preska put a stay on the release of this material to November 28 so that the Doe could appeal if they wanted.In his submission to the court, Pritzker claimed it would 'wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation' if material related to him was made public.Judge Preska did make some concessions to the objectors.She said: 'Certain details contained within certain documents that are not public...objecting Does have set forth a sufficient interest to preserve sealing'.Documents related to Doe 12 remained sealed as Judge Preska said they were a 'classic outsider'.Doe 12 is 'peripheral to the events at issue' and is 'neither victim not associated with Epstein or Maxwell'.But material related to Doe 147, who Judge Preska identified as Epstein victim Sarah Ransome, should be unsealed.Judge Preska said that Ransome was a 'victim of sexual trauma and abuse' by Epstein and Maxwell but she testified publicly at Maxwell's sentencing.She published a book about her experience and wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about it.Judge Preska noted that Ransome had 'put herself out into the public forum relating to these issues'.The judge did not set a timeline for when the material should be made public, but it will likely be weeks away.Unlike with previous batches of documents, Maxwell did not oppose them and made no representation to the court.Among the revelations in the documents already made public were two depositions given by Maxwell in 2016 as part of the defamation case.Over seven hours Maxwell was questioned about everything from her sex life to her relationship with Andrew and Epstein.Elsewhere in the deposition Maxwell called Giuffre an 'awful fantasist' and at one point she became so angry she banged her hand on the table.Among the other material already unsealed was Roberts' draft of her memoir which detailed how she was flown around the world by Epstein and loaned out to his powerful friends.She detailed how she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London when she was 17, at Epstein's New York mansion and his private island in the Caribbean.Earlier this year the Duke settled a civil lawsuit brought by Roberts for a reported $12million.