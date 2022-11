A flock of sheep has been caught walking round in a circle for a whole twelve days without stopping.The sheep can be seen ambling around in a continuous clockwise motion inside their pen in northern China in the footage taken in early November.The perplexing spectacle has left people shocked and confused as they try to make sense of the behaviour in the viral clip.In the footage, filmed from CCTV, hundreds of sheep can be seen following one another around in a circle.Other sheep are standing in the middle of a circle, with some eventually deciding to join the display. Others remained at the very centre of the circle staying completely still.The mysterious videos wereIt is unknown what caused the sheep to behave this way and produce this baffling display.when they were spotted standing in concentric circles.