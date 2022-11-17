© Bloomberg

Economies in the European Union's east slowed in the third quarter as consumers were hit by spiking energy costs triggered by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine and soaring interest rates.Gross domestic product in Poland, the region's biggest economy, grew 3.5% in the July-to-September period, down from 5.5% in the previous quarter, data showed on Tuesday. Output in Romania and Hungary both slowed to 4% from 5.1% and 6.5% respectively.Hungary, where the government has been fighting multiple crises and is capping prices of some food staples to contain the surge, is now facing the prospect of two consecutive quarterly declines in economic output. In the Czech Republic, the Finance Ministry has said the economy has probably already entered a shallow recession after it shrank in the third quarter for the first time in a year and a half.A yearlong campaign of interest-rate increases has led to a collapse in demand for mortgage loans in Poland. The central bank last week left borrowing costs unchanged for a second meeting even as inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in 26 years.The Czech central bank governor, Ales Michl, on Monday called for capping salary growth and has urged the government to commit to tighter fiscal spending after refraining from raising rates further in the last three meetings.Despite the gloom, Romania's economy is being buoyed by "serious" consumption — illustrated by "heavy traffic everywhere," Isarescu told a conference in Bucharest on Monday."We can't say there are too many cars — there might even be too many — but you simply can't look ahead because you'll be blinded by all the headlights," Isarescu said.