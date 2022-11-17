Society's Child
Economic slowdown worsens in EU's east as inflation surge hits
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 09:42 UTC
Economies in the European Union's east slowed in the third quarter as consumers were hit by spiking energy costs triggered by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine and soaring interest rates.
Gross domestic product in Poland, the region's biggest economy, grew 3.5% in the July-to-September period, down from 5.5% in the previous quarter, data showed on Tuesday. Output in Romania and Hungary both slowed to 4% from 5.1% and 6.5% respectively.
As the euro area tips into recession, eastern Europe has been particularly plagued by double-digit inflation, forcing central banks to embark on a rapid series of rate increases since last year. Poland's cost-of-living crisis, a severe drought in Romania and Hungary, which is also facing a fiscal crunch, all compounded the turmoil.
Those three, together with the Czech Republic, are heavily dependent on trade with the 19-nation bloc that shares the euro, where the economy is now shrinking and will continue to contract during the first quarter of next year, the European Commission's forecasts showed.
Hungary, where the government has been fighting multiple crises and is capping prices of some food staples to contain the surge, is now facing the prospect of two consecutive quarterly declines in economic output. In the Czech Republic, the Finance Ministry has said the economy has probably already entered a shallow recession after it shrank in the third quarter for the first time in a year and a half.
"The near-term outlook is rather gloomy," Janos Nagy, an analyst at Erste Bank Hungary in Budapest, wrote in a note. "The coming quarters could see a further slowdown in economic activity, with a trough currently seen early next year."
A yearlong campaign of interest-rate increases has led to a collapse in demand for mortgage loans in Poland. The central bank last week left borrowing costs unchanged for a second meeting even as inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in 26 years.
The Czech central bank governor, Ales Michl, on Monday called for capping salary growth and has urged the government to commit to tighter fiscal spending after refraining from raising rates further in the last three meetings.
But there were also surprises. Romania dodged a quarterly contraction and grew by 1.3% in the third quarter, easing concerns about an imminent contraction. Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu expects domestic demand, combined with better absorption of EU funds next year, to support the economy and help avoid a technical recession.
Despite the gloom, Romania's economy is being buoyed by "serious" consumption — illustrated by "heavy traffic everywhere," Isarescu told a conference in Bucharest on Monday.
"We can't say there are too many cars — there might even be too many — but you simply can't look ahead because you'll be blinded by all the headlights," Isarescu said.
