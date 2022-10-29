© Shutterstock



"The upshot is that CPI [consumer price index] inflation will approach 8% in Q4. The stronger-than-expected rise in consumer prices is consistent with our forecast that the RBA [Reserve Bank of Australia] will hike rates more aggressively than most anticipate."

Consumer prices in Australia jumped 7.3% annually, marking the highest since 1990 and almost three times the pace of wage growth, data by the bureau of statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday.The prices rose 1.8% in the last quarter, topping market forecasts of 1.6%, driven by skyrocketing food and energy costs.According to the report, gas and other household fuel costs soared almost 11% for the quarter. Food prices in the country were already climbing at an annual pace of 9.0%, with the third quarter seeing a surge of 3.2%. Annual inflation for essential goods and services leaped to 8.4% during July-September, the ABS said.the treasurer of Australia, Jim Chalmers, said, addressing the report.According to economists, prices could spike even higher this quarter. Senior economist at Capital Economics Marcel Thieliant told Reuters:The RBA has been increasing interest rates for six consecutive months in an effort to tame inflation. The regulator said this monthbefore dropping to just over 4% in 2023 and around 3% in 2024.