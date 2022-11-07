© REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff



Germany wants dialogue with Washington rather than tit-for-tat measures to ease trade tensions triggered by the U.S Inflation Reduction Act, which could harm European businesses and industry, Germany's finance minister said on Monday.Christian Lindner said a task force set up between the United States and the European Union should address the issue urgently."The correct path now is to seek dialogue with the U.S. administration in orderLindner said ahead of talks with his Eurogroup counterparts in Brussels.he told reporters, while expressing confidence that solutions could be found."In everyone's interest, we will not enter a tit-for-tat but rather strengthen the sources of wealth and growth together," he added.U.S. President Josuch as the car sector.The EU has said the new legislation, which, including batteries, hydrogen and renewable energy equipment.Earlier on Monday,