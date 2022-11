The word has become meaningless.

Facebook's aim is not to make their users safe. Their aim is to make them feel they are safe, to prevent them from discovering challenging information, prevent them from thinking.This morning, a friend published a short post on Facebook, drawing attention to how it seemed to him the company was not even bothering any more to refer to the so-called "independent fact-checkers" to justify their censorship. He had re-posted a clip where Fox reporter Tucker Carlson discussed the negative effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, referring to peer-reviewed studies. The clip is available here No reference to the twenty-something undergrads at the censorship agencies, just this label:The action, then, is suppression of a certain kind of information, but what about the reason?Watching Tucker Carlson's review of the evidence might make people feel unsafe, uncertain, sceptical towards the propaganda relentlessly pushed towards them; this is what happens when you discover you've been deceived by someone you trusted. You feel unsafe for you don't know who to trust any more.They may even have been so thoroughly brainwashed that they actually believe young and healthy people, an age-group with a demonstrated Covid mortality rate on par with the flu, will drop like flies in case they get infected, like this unfortunate young woman, willing to risk her life to protect her ill-advised belief.Notice the wording in Facebook's label.When your view of the world is threatened you may certainly feel unsafe, but that doesn't mean you are any less safe than you were before. If someone points out to you the bridge you cross every day, and have been assured is well built and robust, is rusting away and may collapse any day, you may feel unsafe in the way you will doubt some other things you've been led to believe by the same people who assured you of the safety of the bridge. But avoiding that bridge will surely make you safer in the future. If you find out that a medication you've been led to believe is safe and effective actually isn't, you may feel unsafe in the same way. But avoiding that medication will surely make you safer in the future.Facebook's aim is not totheir users safe. Their aim is to make themthey are safe, to prevent them from discovering challenging information, prevent them from thinking. They are the apostles of a new god, and his followers do not ask him to deliver them from evil, they ask him to deliver them from truth.