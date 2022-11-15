A Mississippi man was arrested on Saturday night after driving his car into a crowded Los Angeles street fair, sending six people to the hospital.Weems was arrested near the scene and subsequently charged with a felony hit-and-run. He is being held on $50,000 bail.Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom that sounded like gunshots, which sent people into a panic, screaming and running in all directions."It is a blessing that no one actually got severely injured," Stg. Leary said. "I think that they heard the car, I'm not sure if he was honking, obviously people were screaming. It was quite hectic, so I think people saw this car coming in and thankfully they got out of the way in time."The driver was charged early on Sunday. It's unclear if he was under the influence of some sort of substance or alcohol.