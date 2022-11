© Camille Cohen/The Standard



A Downtown San Francisco Whole Foods Market slashed its operating hours due to "high theft" and hostile people, according to one of the store's managers.As of Oct. 24, the store — located at 1185 Market St. — is now opening an hour later and closing two hours earlier: from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Retail theft in San Francisco has been an ongoing issue for years, as other stores in the city are also grappling with a surge in stolen merchandise Garrett Leahy can be reached at Garrett@sfstandard.com