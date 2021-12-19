© David Paul Morris/Bloomberg



"The situation in the Tenderloin is an emergency and it calls for an emergency response. We showed during COVID that when we're able to use an Emergency Declaration to cut through the bureaucracy and barriers that get in the way of decisive action, we can get things done and make real, tangible progress.



"We will use that focus and coordination to disrupt the illegal activity in the neighborhood, to get people the treatment and support they need, and to make the Tenderloin a safer, more livable place for the families and children who call the neighborhood home."

"We are losing over two people a day to drug overdoses, mostly to fentanyl, and mostly in the Tenderloin and SoMa. This is a public health emergency demanding a crisis level response, with massive urgency, coordination, and determination to confront this epidemic.



"We've demonstrated during the pandemic that our city can step up with solutions to match the scale and threat of a

deadly epidemic. We need an emergency response for drug overdoses, with immediate rapid crisis intervention, outreach and coordination on our streets, with expanded treatment and detox."

"It's time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city."

Securing emergency police funding for needed resources

Amending our surveillance ordinance so law enforcement can interrupt crime in real time

Disrupting the illegal street sales of stolen goods.

"In recent months we've not only seen a number of high-profile incidents of brazen robberies and car break-ins but also street behavior and criminal activity especially in the Tenderloin that has become far too normal and cannot continue to be tolerated.



"All of our residents, our workers and everyone who visits our city should feel safe no matter what part of town they are in. I know San Francisco is a compassionate city. We are a city that prides ourselves on second chances and rehabilitation. But we're not a city where anything goes. Our compassion should not be mistaken for weakness or indifference."

Mayor London Breed declared a local state of emergency in San Francisco's crime-ridden Tenderloin District Friday, allowing the city officials to waive certain laws to quickly addressThe state of emergency now will bring in additional health care services. Breed made the announcement of the state of emergency during a press conference Friday. Breed said:Fentanyl overdoses and deaths have reached an alarming level in the city.Supervisor Matt Haney commented:Breed's anger and frustration over a crime surge in the city, particularly the Tenderloin, was on full display at another news conference earlier this week.On Tuesday afternoon, the SFPD's Tenderloin Station Twitter account posted information on police activity in the neighborhood over just the past week, including theOf those alleged dealers, 14 had previous arrests in San Francisco.Breed announced at a news conference that afternoon.The other three were: