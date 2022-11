© The Stenbock House



The New York Times reported on 4 November that the current Estonian prime minister, Kaja Kallas, was a strong contender to be the next secretary general of NATO as the current alliance chief, Jens Stoltenberg, will step down in September 2023.According to the article, where any of the candidates come down on support for Ukraine in the war against Russia will be a critical factor.Among the candidates that may emerge from the European Union, in addition to Kallas, the newspaper mentions Zuzana Caputova, the president of Slovakia; and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the former president of Croatia."Britain, which has left the European Union but not NATO, has a contender in Ben Wallace, 52, its defense secretary. Some officials suggested he has stayed in that job despite Britain's governmental merry-go-round not only to provide stability in support for Ukraine, but also to increase his chances for the NATO post, which London dearly wants as another symbol of its post-Brexit engagement in the world."The current NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, is scheduled to step down from his role in next September - unless his term gets extended. And even though there's almost a year to go, the behind-the-scenes "jockeying for who should succeed Jens Stoltenberg has begun in earnest,".Stoltenberg is the 14th secretary general of the alliance and has been in office since October 2014. He's a former prime minister of Norway.Kaja Kallas, 45, is the current prime minister of Estonia, having held the post since January 2021. She's the chair of the Reform Party. Sten Hankewitz is a lifelong journalist and the Executive Editor at Estonian World. Having lived in Estonia, Spain, the UK and all around the US, he now resides in the New Hampshire Seacoast. He loves to write and besides working at Estonian World and doing some occasional blogging, he writes books and contributes to other outlets in Estonia, Israel and elsewhere. He has strong convictions and he shows them unashamedly. You can follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook . You can also write to Sten at sten@estonianworld.com