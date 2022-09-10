Asked if she was considering a run for the top job at NATO during a brief press conference Wednesday, Freeland neither confirmed nor denied her interest, but rather explained that she loves her current post.
"So, I have a really big job already. In fact, I have two big jobs as finance minister and deputy prime minister of Canada," she told reporters in Vancouver, B.C., where Liberals are hosting a cabinet retreat.
"And I am really, really focused on those and on working hard with the prime minister, with my cabinet colleagues, with Canadians to get through a challenging economic time in the world and to really capitalize on what I believe are tremendous opportunities ahead of our country."
Rumours of Freeland, the government's second most important cabinet member after Justin Trudeau, being a candidate for the top job at NATO have swirled amongst NATO watchers for weeks but were first reported by Paul Wells in his newsletter earlier this week.
Current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term was set to end at the end of the month but was extended by one year last March due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
That means that his replacement would only start in October 2023, over one year from now.
Freeland's name has also swirled as a possible replacement as head of the Liberal Party of Canada when Trudeau eventually steps down, though the prime minister has said he intends to run again in the next federal election.
Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the announcement told National Post Wednesday that Canada will already be taking on a larger role with NATO in short order with the imminent nomination of Canadian diplomat and veteran bureaucrat Wendy Gilmour to one of eight assistant secretary general jobs.
The sources were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the nomination publicly.
"It's great news for Canada. Her nomination shows that Canada is being active in NATO where it matters most right now, which is the eastern flank," said a senior government source, referring to Canada's training of Ukrainian soldiers through OP Unifier as well as its involvement in leading a NATO taskforce in Latvia through OP Reassurance.
Reporting to NATO's secretary general and deputy secretary general, each assistant secretary general is in charge of one of the organization's eight divisions. They are senior officials within the organization and member states are often pushing for one of their own to be chosen for the role, though some are considered to be de facto held by the United States or the United Kingdom.
Gilmour has served as Canada's high commissioner to Pakistan since 2018 and was previously a director general at Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence.
According to NATO's website, the secretary general position has "traditionally" been held by a senior European politician that is chosen by consensus decision by its 30 member states. A Canadian has never held the role.
According to two NATO experts, Gilmour's nomination to one of few top jobs at NATO makes Canada's odds of also getting Freeland in as secretary general drop "considerably."
"It reduces the chances of Canada also getting the top post. Everything in NATO is highly political, but the senior positions in particular, there is considerable political horse-trading that goes on as to who gets what," said Christian Leuprecht, professor at both the Royal Military College and Queen's University.
"So other countries will say, well you (Canada) just got a senior appointment, so we're not going to give you this one," he added about the secretary general role.
Political scientist and Paterson Chair in International Affairs at Carleton University Stephen Saideman said that he'd also heard rumours of Freeland aiming for the top NATO job recently. He also agreed with Leuprecht that the odds Canada gets the consensus vote for her are slim.
That's in part because Canada has never lived up to its NATO commitment of dedicating two per cent of GDP to defence expenditures. In 2021, the country spent approximately 1.4 per cent of GDP on the military and would have to commit an additional $75.3 billion before the end of 2027, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.
"I find it challenging to suggest she is a shoo-in for this, given she's deputy prime minister from a country that has underperformed on a key NATO metric," Saideman said.
Leuprecht says the state of Canada's military and the country's inability to go through with major defence procurement projects (such as new fighter jets) is also likely to play against Canada when it comes to heading one of the biggest defence alliances in the world.
"This government constantly politicizes everything about the military," Leuprecht said. "You have a military that is currently 12,000 positions short of operational. If you can't keep your own organization staffed and equipped, if I was another NATO country, I'd say 'Come back when you can show that you can make a decision and actually buy stuff... and at least staff that military properly.'"
