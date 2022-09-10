Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she "already" has a "really big job" but did not deny rumours that she could be in the running to become the next secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.Asked if she was considering a run for the top job at NATO during a brief press conference Wednesday, Freeland neither confirmed nor denied her interest, but rather explained that she loves her current post."So, I have a really big job already. In fact, I have two big jobs as finance minister and deputy prime minister of Canada," she told reporters in Vancouver, B.C., where Liberals are hosting a cabinet retreat."And I am really, really focused on those and on working hard with the prime minister, with my cabinet colleagues, with Canadians to get through a challenging economic time in the world and to really capitalize on what I believe are tremendous opportunities ahead of our country."That means that his replacement would only start in October 2023, over one year from now.The sources were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the nomination publicly."It's great news for Canada. Her nomination shows that Canada is being active in NATO where it matters most right now, which is the eastern flank," said a senior government source, referring to Canada's training of Ukrainian soldiers through OP Unifier as well as its involvement in leading a NATO taskforce in Latvia through OP Reassurance.Gilmour has served as Canada's high commissioner to Pakistan since 2018 and was previously a director general at Global Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence.According to NATO's website, the secretary general position has "traditionally" been held by a senior European politician that is chosen by consensus decision by its 30 member states. A Canadian has never held the role.According to two NATO experts, Gilmour's nomination to one of few top jobs at NATO makes Canada's odds of also getting Freeland in as secretary general drop "considerably.""It reduces the chances of Canada also getting the top post. Everything in NATO is highly political, but the senior positions in particular, there is considerable political horse-trading that goes on as to who gets what," said Christian Leuprecht, professor at both the Royal Military College and Queen's University."So other countries will say, well you (Canada) just got a senior appointment, so we're not going to give you this one," he added about the secretary general role.Political scientist and Paterson Chair in International Affairs at Carleton University Stephen Saideman said that he'd also heard rumours of Freeland aiming for the top NATO job recently. He also agreed with Leuprecht that the odds Canada gets the consensus vote for her are slim."I find it challenging to suggest she is a shoo-in for this, given she's deputy prime minister from a country that has underperformed on a key NATO metric," Saideman said."This government constantly politicizes everything about the military," Leuprecht said. "You have a military that is currently 12,000 positions short of operational. If you can't keep your own organization staffed and equipped, if I was another NATO country, I'd say