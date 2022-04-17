© Blair Gable/Reuters



There's no need to invent conspiracy theories. The attempt by global elites to subvert local democracy is fully on and in plain view.The World Economic Forum (WEF), which has met at the Swiss ski resort of Davos every year since its creation in 1971 by German academic and entrepreneur Klaus Schwab, was forced to convert its annual schmoozefest into a virtual event this year due to COVID-19. Of note on the main agenda wasRubbing shoulders at Davos with the world's rich, famous and powerful was one of the inspirations for her 2012 book, Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else.Indeed, in her book, Freeland notes that an invitation to Davos "marks an aspiring plutocrat's arrival on the international scene." The global elite don't especially enjoy the glare of publicity on their privileged lifestyles, so much so that Freeland wrote in a 2015 opinion piece in The Guardian:If the doors of Davos were closing for Freeland, they swung wide open after her entry into politics in 2013.Indeed, the one-time critic has enjoyed an apotheosis of sorts and since 2019 has sat on the board of trustees of the WEF itself. Other members include Canada's ownformer governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England;former U.S. vice-president;India's richest individual;head of BlackRock, the world's largest investment fund; and a slew of other bankers, CEOs, tycoons and celebrities.While there does not appear to be anything explicitly proscribed about Freeland's serving on the board of a private foundation, the optics are extremely problematic, as Schwab and the WEF take strong positions on matters of global public policy which, if implemented, will affect all Canadians. Even more strangely,That's quite a journey from her beginnings as a freelance journalist working out of Ukraine.According to the WEF, the board of trustees "act as guardians of its mission and values" and are its "highest-level governance body." Similarly, board members of the Aspen Institute Kyiv are responsible for providing "counsel to the president, as well as governance over the business, affairs, and property" of the institute.which is Freeland's day job?which is part of Freeland's day job as a member of the Privy Council?Writing in the New York Times in 2011, Freeland described Schwab as:The political tradition that Freeland is describing originated with the reaction of privileged liberal elites rebelling against Europe's feudal past, a world away from contemporary Canada. Search the 2019 Liberal party's campaign platform, and you won't find a single reference to "stakeholder capitalism." Yet, as a member of the board of trustees of Schwab's outfit,While Canada has drifted considerably leftward since its founding, a wholesale adoption of a corporatist philosophy and governance ethos imported from an exclusive gathering of the self-loathing rich who espouse these ideas over cocktails in the Swiss AlpsLike its first cousin, "The Great Reset," which bizarrely aims to bring in environmental considerations under the purview of central banks,The irony here is that all of those at Davos, including Freeland, got there because of the free market system and shareholder-driven capitalism, which they're now bent on overthrowing in an unholy alliance of true believers and opportunists.There's no need to invent conspiracy theories. The attempt by global elites to subvert local democracy is fully on and in plain view.