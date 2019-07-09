© Getty Images



Canada 'Prioritizing U.S. Relations, ASAP'

Chrystia Freeland's 'key role' in Venezuela coup attempt

"Playing a key role behind the scenes was Lima Group member Canada, whose Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to Guaido the night before Maduro's searing-in ceremony to offer her government's support should he confront the socialist leader."

"It's an unusual move for any country to comment on who the president of another country should be," he said, "to have countries that represent two-thirds of the population of Latin America do it in minutes shows there was a remarkable alignment that's got to be nearly unprecedented in the history of Latin America."

A Canadian hawk

Nazi propagandist's granddaughter

From the heights of journalism to electoral politics

More pro-US operatives in Canada's Trudeau government

Totally ignored by media

No media outlets have reported on this cable.

"If a formerly classified internal memo came out from the Russian or Chinese foreign ministry titled CANADA ADOPTS RUSSIA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY or CANADA ADOPTS CHINA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY, would the Canadian media be interested in that story?"

Ben Norton is a journalist and writer. He is a reporter for The Grayzone, and the producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Blumenthal. His website is BenNorton.com, and he tweets at @BenjaminNorton.