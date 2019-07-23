Puppet Masters
Ukrainian election analysis: Green and blue win for peace, Nazi and Chrystia Freeland red suffers bitter defeat
Sluha Narodu ("Servant of the People"), the party of President Volodymyr Zelensky, having won more than 43% of the votes countrywide, will now command majorities of both the party-list and the single-constituency seats in the new parliament; 253 seats altogether out of 422, or a "mono-coalition" as the party is calling the result, or as the hostile Ukrainian media term it, "a landslide [which] has never occurred in the contemporary history of Ukraine and it is more typical for post-Soviet Asian dictatorships."
This beats earlier pollster predictions that Zelensky would be forced into a coalition with Holos ("The Voice"), a US-invented spoiler organization of Lvov region (Galicia) led by pop singer, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. He ended up with less than 6% of the national votes, fewer than forecast. Holos has proved to be neither the voice of youth, nor an organization without oligarch support (it was backed by Victor Pinchuk), nor a political party at all.
Polling better than predicted was the Donbass (Donetsk, Lugansk regions) party, Opposition Platform led by Victor Medvedchuk, which ended up with 13% nationally; 48% in Lugansk; 42% in Donetsk; 24% in Odessa; and 19% in Nikolaev. If the additional votes of the eastern Opposition Bloc of Boris Kolesnikov and Vadim Novinsky are counted with Medvedchuk's aggregate, together they have drawn majorities of 53% to 54%, putting Zelensky's party in the east in a minority.
This is the first time democracy has defeated a US Government-installed putsch and junta in Europe since the election of Andreas Papandreou's Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) in 1982.
To identify the results of the party-list balloting region by region, read this interactive map (lead image) from the Central Election Commission, published in Russian by the BBC. The results reported are those at 8 o'clock on Monday evening, with just over 82% of the votes counted.
Overall, the national turnout was 49.8%. This compares with the official records of 57.4% in the parliament election of 2012; 51.9% in 2014. In the presidential election's first round on March 31, voter turnout was 68.9%; in the second round on April 21, 68.1%.
reported 68% of a nationwide sample saying they definitely intended to vote. In June, the Rating agency of Kiev said its survey showed "69% expressed definite intention to vote in the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada on July 21, 2019. 15% indicated that they were rather likely to participate, 12% would not vote."
The Razumkov Centre poll of late June, paid for by the Dutch government, came closest, with 51.3% of those polled saying they were certain they would vote.
By contrast, the significant discrepancy in the pollsters' turnout prediction did not miss the election result for Zelensky's party - the forecast and the outcome have come within the sampling error margin of one or two percentage points. The expected vote result for Poroshenko's and Tymoshenko's parties turned out to be smaller than the forecasts, suggesting their supporters sat on their hands on polling day. The Medvedchuk party did better than forecast.
The party vote for Lvov (Lviv) shows that Vakarchuk led with almost 24%, followed by Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, and the fanatical Svoboda ("Freedom") group with 5%. This is Adolph Hitler country.
Freeland's tweets have yet to acknowledge that the outcome of the Ukrainian vote has been the repudiation of every position she and the Galician lobbies in Ottawa and Washington have promoted. For their policy of "red lines", read the "Joint Statement of civil society representatives", issued on May 23.
interview he gave at the Kremlin on Friday evening last. Although he doesn't name Pinchuk, he refers to Pinchuk's funding of the Clinton family and of Washington think-tanks and lobbyists backing the 2014 putsch and then Hillary Clinton's campaign for the US presidency in 2016. "It is perfectly obvious that Ukrainian oligarchs gave money to Trump's opponents," Putin said. "I do not know whether they did this by themselves or with the knowledge of the authorities. [Oliver Stone: Were they giving information to the Clinton campaign? Vladimir Putin:] I do not know. I am being honest. I will not speak about what I do not know. I have enough problems of my own. They assumed Mrs Clinton would win and did everything to show loyalty to the future US administration. That is nothing special. They wanted the future President to have a good opinion of them. This is why they allowed themselves to make unflattering statements about Trump and supported the Democrats in every possible way. This is no secret at all. They acted almost in public."
For the first reports of Pinchuk's financial operations with the Clinton family, start here. The money Pinchuk gave the Clintons included funds stolen from a Russian automobile insurance company; from International Monetary Fund (IMF) transfers to his bank Credit Dnepr; and from import duty concessions issued by the Obama Administration to Pinchuk's defaulting pipemaker, Interpipe.
