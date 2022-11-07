© Getty Images / Vasily Pindyurin

The troll farm blamed for Donald Trump's electoral victory is back, according to US researchers.The Russian bots and trolls blamed for former president Donald Trump's 2016 election victory have reportedly returned to US social media platforms, ahead of next week's midterm elections.However, they argued less effort was needed to sow discord than in previous elections. "Since 2016, it appears that foreign states can afford to take some of the foot off the gas,that there are many domestic actors to carry the water of disinformation for them," Twitter executive turned election security expert Edward Perez told the Times.Researchers like Graphika's Ben Nimmo, who is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's - a pro-NATO lobby group - Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), claimed following Donald Trump's 2016 victory that a few thousand dollars in Facebook ad spending by the IRA played a critical role in convincing hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose faith in the democratic process. The narrative of "Russian bots threatening the voting process" has resurfaced with every US election - and many foreign contests as well - since then.On Wednesday, the family of racially-motivated mass shooting victim Clementa Pinckney sued Facebook parent Meta, the IRA, and the latter's alleged primary funder, Russian President Vladimir Putin's associate Yevgeny Prighozin, for supposedly enabling the "online radicalization" of Pinckney's killer Dylann Roof. The social media behemoth should have known the IRA was "actively and purposefully causing online radicalization of susceptible users," the lawsuit claims.