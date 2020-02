Trump proven right.Some leftists are blaming "Russian propaganda accounts" for the embarrassing fallout from the Iowa caucus, fulfilling a prediction by President Trump that they would do precisely that.The results from last night's caucus were delayed to to a "reporting issue" related to an app called Shadow, the owner of which Tara McGowan is a Mayor Pete Buttigieg supporter and is married to one of his advisers.Buttigieg declared victory last night despite internal polling showing he had lost to Bernie Sanders.This prompted the hashtag #MayorCheat to trend on Twitter and that in turn prompted numerous hysterical Buttigieg supporters to claim the hashtag was a creation of Russian-controlled bots."When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa?" asked President Trump in a tweet.he added."If you are legitimately tweeting the #MayorCheat hashtag then you are either: a) A Russian operative b) A GOP operative or c) A useful idiot playing right into Trump/Russia's strategy of dividing the Democratic party," tweeted another user."Morons! #MayorCheat is trending because Russia is manipulating you idiots. Fuck all this! How are Americans this fucking stupid?" claimed Edan Clay."#MayorCheat Russia trolls are starting this and morons are making this trend stop," asserted another.However, most respondents ridiculed the idea that anyone other than Buttigieg himself was to blame for the hashtag trending.No wonder Trump's approval rating just hit an all time high