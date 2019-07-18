© Global Look Press / Michael Weber

Americans concerned about political friction in the US will be relieved to know that, according to the media, most of these issues have been manufactured by Russian bots. RT took a closer look at this scary conspiracy.From police brutality to gun control, the media has repeatedly claimed that hot-button issues in the United States have been conjured up by Moscow.Curiously, RT's Caleb Maupin found that Americans on both the right and left resent the idea that their firmly held political beliefs have been implanted in them by Russian bots."It's just plain silly and people shouldn't buy it," said Marni Halasa, a lawyer and New York City Council candidate."They've been apparently doing this since [I was in] high school. So they're very, very good," political commentator Lionel jokingly told Maupin, alluding to similar accusations leveled against Moscow during the Cold War.