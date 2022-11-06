Puppet Masters
Russian spy chief weighs in on Truss' alleged 'It's done' text
RT
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 20:19 UTC
During his brief interview with Rossiya 1 channel on Sunday, Naryshkin was asked whether Russian intelligence believed there were "ample grounds" to link Truss' text message to the explosions at the bottom of the Baltic Sea in late September, in which three out of four lines of the Nord Stream were damaged.
"I only have indirect confirmation that all this has grounds under it," the spy chief responded.
In late October, Russia's defense ministry openly blamed the UK for being involved in the sabotage of the pipelines, which carried Russian gas to Europe through Germany. According to the ministry, "British specialists" from the Royal Navy, based in the Ukrainian city of Ochakov, "took part in planning, supporting and executing" the attack on the pipelines.
London responded to the accusations with a tweet, claiming that Moscow was "peddling false claims of an epic scale."
Last week, Finnish-German tech businessman and social media personality Kim Dotcom claimed on Twitter that Truss messaged "It's done" to Blinken "a minute after the pipeline blew up and before anybody else knew."
The entrepreneur didn't provide any proof to his claims, but suggested that Moscow based its accusations against London and Washington of Nord Stream sabotage based on the data it obtained from hacking the UK PM's phone.
The story about the purported breach was reported by the British media, with anonymous sources telling journalists that the hackers - presumably working for Russia - were able to obtain a year's worth of Truss' highly sensitive communications with British and foreign officials.
On Tuesday, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman insisted that Britain should comment on the claim that Truss sent the controversial message, as "millions of people around the world have the right to know what happened to world energy security" and whether the US and UK had a role in the attack.
Quote of the Day
He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
How Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves | Whitney Webb | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 162 [Link]
How Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves | Whitney Webb | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 162 [Link]
Paul Pelosi Says "When Nancie's away, I always get hammered!"
Karl Denninger has hands down the best response to this amnesty nonsense: [Link]
"The 'Mosaic Law' has been superimposed on the life of Western peoples, which in fact is governed by that law, not by any law of their own. The...
Comment: So does Kim Dotcom have access to some fairly high-level intel? Was his tweet just an educated guess? And what can we make of Naryshkin's vague response? Is he just capitalizing on Dotcom's publicity?