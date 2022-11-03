© Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images North America / AFP



The UN Security Council has rejected Russia's call for an international investigation into claims that the US used laboratories in Ukraine to develop biological weapons.Washington and Kiev both deny developing biological weapons. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in March that the laboratories were conducting "ordinary scientific research."During the vote in the Security Council on Wednesday, US envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, argued that the Russian proposal for a probe is "based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith, and a total lack of respect for this body."Thomas-Greenfield reiterated that the activities under the Pentagon's Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) program in Ukraine and other former Soviet states "are not for military purposes."The US Mission to International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland said in April that the CTR's goal in Ukraine was to help the country "consolidate and secure pathogens and to continue to ensure Ukraine can detect and report disease outbreaks before they pose security or stability threats."Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy envoy to the UN, meanwhile, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the vote. He said "the Western countries are simply afraid" of an international investigation into the issue.