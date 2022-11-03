Puppet Masters
Eunuchs from UN Security Council vote against probe into US biolabs
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 15:47 UTC
While China backed Russia's proposal, the US, Britain, and France voted against it, and the ten rotating council members abstained.
Russia insists that the US and Ukraine have been violating the 1972 international convention that bans the development, production, and stockpiling of biological weapons. According to Moscow, several laboratories in Ukraine were working on a secret "military-biological" program, which involved studies and the stockpiling of samples of anthrax, cholera, and other infectious diseases.
Washington and Kiev both deny developing biological weapons. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in March that the laboratories were conducting "ordinary scientific research."
During the vote in the Security Council on Wednesday, US envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, argued that the Russian proposal for a probe is "based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith, and a total lack of respect for this body."
Thomas-Greenfield reiterated that the activities under the Pentagon's Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) program in Ukraine and other former Soviet states "are not for military purposes."
The US Mission to International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland said in April that the CTR's goal in Ukraine was to help the country "consolidate and secure pathogens and to continue to ensure Ukraine can detect and report disease outbreaks before they pose security or stability threats."
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy envoy to the UN, meanwhile, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the vote. He said "the Western countries are simply afraid" of an international investigation into the issue.
A radical inner transformation and rise to a new level of consciousness might be the only real hope we have in the current global crisis brought on by the dominance of the Western mechanistic paradigm.
👏 it almost makes me wish I was Russian. The West is over flowing with 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
How many puppets ( MP'S 🤪) will they burn and trash before they get their way? This So called wonder Half Indian is going to get a rocket of...
top photo shows oxidization on the necklaces (neck rings?) ... and the next photo we see blue gloved hands ready to unearth more necklaces, packed...
We are in the age of incompetence. Politicians, police, media etc. Anywhere/everywhere you look all you see is incompetence. I’m ready for the...
British households would find this winter "financially very, very hard", despite government support to limit the rise in gas and electricity bills...