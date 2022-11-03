© AFP / Yury Kadobnov

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to simplify entry regardless of reciprocity.The Russian government has been instructed to develop a new entry system for foreigners that would allow them to travel to Russia without visas.The order also suggested increasing the validity period of multi-entry visas, as well as easing the regulations in the field of tourism, including the border checks of Russian tourist vessels. Earlier, the Russian city of St. Petersburg allowed organized groups of tourists traveling on cruise ships to enter and stay on its territory visa-free for a certain period of time. The president suggested expanding this practice to other Russian regions.The government was also ordered to work on increasing the number of passenger and cargo flights by airlines from 'friendly nations'. The government proposals should be presented before June 1, 2023.Those who want to stay in the EU for longer than 90 days should not be issued a visa at all, the bloc's home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, said at the time. Some EU member states took a much harsher approach. In September, Finland closed its borders for Russians holding Schengen tourist visas. The Baltic States said they would not even issue humanitarian visas to Russian nationals.