The Russian visa process is about to get a lot easier. Parliament has passed a long-awaited law allowing foreigners to visit the country for 16 days with an e-visa, beginning in 2021.Electronic visas have been part of the Russian migration system since 2017, allowing citizens of certain countries to go to the Far East and Kaliningrad without the need to visit an embassy. In 2019, this was expanded to Saint Petersburg, for citizens of 53 countries.On July 13, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia was looking to change its migration system "in favor of high-quality migration" to attract "very qualified personnel to the country."