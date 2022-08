© Belapan



Finland said it will cut the number of Russian tourist visas it issues by 90 percent due to rising discontent over the war in Ukraine.The decision, announced on August 16 by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, is the latest in a series of moves by the country in direct response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.Finland currently processes around 1,000 Russian visa applications a day, according to the public broadcaster Yle.The EU's largest members, including Germany, have so far resisted the idea, though the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, has pledged to discuss the issue further.Sweden has also moved to join and currently, 20 out of NATO's 30 members have approved the two countries' membership."It's not right that Russian citizens can enter Europe, the Schengen area, be tourists...while Russia is killing people in Ukraine. It's wrong," Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on August 15.